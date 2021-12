Today, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) announced the honorees for the 2022 6th Annual Induction Ceremony; to be held Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The 2022 ACBHOF inductees include: Lennox Lewis, Julio César Chávez, James Toney, Frank Fletcher Dave Tiberi, Chuck Mussachio, Kathy Collins-Globuschutz, Kathy Duva, Pat Lynch, Kevin Rooney Sr., Lynne Carter, Randy Neumann, Dr. Domenic Coletta, Tom Casino, and posthumously: James Broad, Eddie Aliano, and Harold Lederman.