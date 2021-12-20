By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #8, IBF #11 and WBO #15 light heavyweight Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs) returns to action against former IBO world champion Renald Quinlan (13-8, 8 KOs) on Tuesday at Star City Casino Sydney, NSW, Australia over ten rounds with the WBA Oceana title up for grabs. “I defeated Blake Caparello in March and now I am rated with WBA, IBF, and WBO,” said Chevalier. “My manager Peter Maniatis and my team offered the bout with Renald Quinlan on one week notice which I accepted.”

“Faris is a world class boxer and he will make noise on the world stage,” said Peter Maniatis. “I am confident of his ability to defeat Renald Quinlan who has fought big names and two world champions. Quinlan knocked out former IBF and WBA middleweight champion Daniel Geale and gave Chris Eubank jr a good fight. Faris needs to fight. We had only seven days’ notice for this fight but it’s risk vs. reward so we took the bout for Chevalier to keep jumping up in the world rankings. The fight is live to air on Fox Sports and ESPN+ on Tuesday.”