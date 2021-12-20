The WBA will allow welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas to go straight into a unification fight with WBC/IBF welter king Errol Spence. Ugas was previously mandated to face #1 rated Eimantas Stanionis in a WBA tournament to get to one champion. Stanionis will reportedly now face regular champion Radzhab Butaev with the winner to face the Ugas-Spence winner.
“Thanks to the WBA for doing the right thing,” stated Ugas on social media. “It is an award for my dedication, and for being a brave man in and out of the ring. I will be fighting one of the best p4p. I’m a warrior. First Cuban fighting three belts one night. Thanks all the fans who asked for this fight.”
cant pick cherries without a ladder. the guy who knocked out the great pernell whitaker in his last fight will be remembered like ugas who ended mannys career. not at all. ugas is errols path to bud and the belts. yawn.
Good for Ugas for finding a way out of that tournament and, not for nothing, but Butaev – Stanionis should be an excellent fight.
This is Bullshit fight. Spence needs to step up & fight & foght Crawford. And on top of all PBC is gonna try to sell it as a PPV.
to start with i think spence is afraid of crawford… and ya know john they could be afraid of each other but i doubt that is true about crawford… spence talks like i don’t need crawford he actually does but he wants the lions share of the money… and like all things that’s where the buck stops at the money… spence probably thinks like any champion that may lose if i lose he wants enough money for life… just my thoughts
chip,
Spence has just been over-payed and spoiled by his promoter. so not eager for Crawford.
Spence has more titles and has better PPV numbers why would he fight BUD 50/50. BUD is unreasonable by not taking 60/40. Floyd took 70/30 against Oscar so who is BUD not to take 60/40?
Spence does need crawford BUT Crawford needs Spence a whole lot more. Lets be real, Spence has TWO recognized belts and a much better resume where as crawford has 1 belt and a half descent resume. Granted, i think Crawford beats spence. Crawford just needs to sack up, swallow his pride and give spence what he wants. Once he beats him, then he can get what hes worth on a rematch
Spence resume is small compared to Crawford , so you may need to do your homework. Spense hasn’t looked impressive in years and barely squeaked by Porter.
you got that wrong its Crawfords resume i mean the biggest win on his resume is washed up daddy sell out Porter hes fought nothing but washed up has beens and Spence well he beat the champion at that time Brook then Porter again champion at that time beat undefeated 4 division world champion Mikey Garcia then top 3 rated and former wbc champion Danny Garcia but if he beats Ugas he will be looking for a 70/30 split over Crawford
Yup. I looked again and ur still wrong. Spence has the better resume. I mean lets look kavaliauskas was a half descent opponent for him but thats the same guy virgil ortiz ran thru and hes still in the “developing” stage. Hope ur not meaning washed up brook or khan. And Horn, well thats laughable. Porter has been his toughest oppsition since he left super light in 2017
fantastic, Says.. Ugas and the PBC. lol
Ugas draws less money than Crawford.
PBC Loves losing money . anything to keep it in house
I like BUD and Spence but this is exactly why Spence will raise the stakes to 70/30. BUD is going to end up playing himself. He needs Spence more than Spence needs him. He better take the 60/40 while he can. Spence has more titles and has better PPV numbers therefore he gets 60/40. BUD doesn’t seem to understand common sense.
Hawn: AGREED…
Great move done by Ugas and Spence. Crawford will have to make a smart move to be in the mix, because Butaev and Stanionis will fight and winner vs winners means no room for Crawford in 2022. And a big dark horse is waiting his opportunity being his name: Jaron Enis. So, expect Crawford vs Enis in 2022.
Ugas is absolute GARBAGE of a fighter. Typical Cuban style, no aggression whatsoever. Manny clearly was much smaller and couldn’t figure out a good plan of attack and Ugas still just stood there, covered up and NEVER once went for a KO or tried to overpower Manny. I’ll never watch another one of his fights again, he’s a joke. As for Spence….. he looks like he has Down syndrome, even acts like it. Crawford will mop the floor with him and make it look easy. PBC fighters are garbage!
So Spence is moving up to 154 for his next fight is what you are telling me