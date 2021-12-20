The WBA will allow welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas to go straight into a unification fight with WBC/IBF welter king Errol Spence. Ugas was previously mandated to face #1 rated Eimantas Stanionis in a WBA tournament to get to one champion. Stanionis will reportedly now face regular champion Radzhab Butaev with the winner to face the Ugas-Spence winner.

“Thanks to the WBA for doing the right thing,” stated Ugas on social media. “It is an award for my dedication, and for being a brave man in and out of the ring. I will be fighting one of the best p4p. I’m a warrior. First Cuban fighting three belts one night. Thanks all the fans who asked for this fight.”