WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. is a 4:1 favorite to defeat unbeaten challenger Mark Magsayo in the SHOWTIME main event this Saturday at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ.

Lightweight Subriel Matias is 4:1 over Petros Ananyan in their twelve round rematch, and featherweight Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar is a whopping 25:1 against Sakaria Lukas in the ten-round TV opener.