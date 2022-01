Weights from Sacramento, CA Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee Cmaje Ramseur 133.5 vs. Sergio Ibarra 133.5

Mark Salgado 137 vs. Luciano Ramos 140

Jude Yniguez 129 vs. Malikai Johnson 130

Joeshon James 159 vs. Bryan Martinez 158

Anthony Hernandez 166 vs. Kenneth Lopez 167

Iris Contreras 132 vs. Neveah Martinez 133 (women) Venue: DoubleTree Hotel.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1-21-2022

Promoter: Nasser Niavaroni. Russell favored over Magsayo Exclusive Interview: "Freeway" Ricky Ross

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.