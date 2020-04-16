Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), conducted an interview with former heavyweight champion and boxing star Andy Ruiz. Nearly 1,000 people logged in through the president’s Instagram Live, @GilberticoWBA, to watch the interview with “The Destroyer” who, among other things, noted that he wants to join Chepo and Eddy Reynoso’s team.

As it is well known, Ruiz is looking for a new trainer to face this new phase of his career and he assured that there have been approaches so that Canelo’s trainers can be in his corner.

“We’re talking to the Reynoso team and I think it’d be good for me. Right now, there is no contract signed but I’d like to go with Team Canelo,” said the American native with Mexican roots.

Ruiz talked about what he hopes for his future and said he wants to take it one step at a time, make a comeback fight and then think about names like Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury or his longed-for rematch with Joshua.

Ruiz’ global fame came from his unexpected win last year against Joshua. The legacy ruined the Briton’s U.S. debut and he won the WBA Super Championship in addition to the IBF and WBO belts.

“I was thinking that was my chance for the world series because I lost the first one (to Parker). I was training hard and focused on winning. My whole family was praying for a chance and it came,” he said.

Two moments before that fight were very important. One was the rumor that Ruiz had contacted Eddie Hearn through Instagram to ask him for a chance to face Joshua, a fact that Ruiz confirmed to Mendoza while laughing. Another fact they talked about was the moment after the weigh-in when he borrowed Joshua’s belts.

“I remember when your father, you and I were talking. At that time everyone was with Joshua and he came over and let you borrow his belts,” Mendoza recalled, and Ruiz replied: “I told him that they looked very nice and he asked me if I wanted to see them. When I had them all in my hand I asked God to help me win, and in the end what I wished happened.”

With the victory came recognition, fame and everything else. There were positive things like the opportunity to meet with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, another significant event in which Ruiz was accompanied by Mendoza.

“I was proud of that. I didn’t even believe it until they told me I was going to fly to Mexico City. I was able to meet him, proud to see great friends like Miguel Torruco, who called me and was the link to meet the President,” said Ruiz.

However, that same fame brought about negative things that Ruiz is now aware of. He accepted that he didn’t train well and didn’t get to 100 percent for his second fight against Joshua in December, and it cost him a lot.

“I was too fat to chase him and look for combinations. I didn’t throw my punches right,” he said.

But he knows that he can get back on his feet in a short time and that’s why he works both physically and mentally: “I think I have to focus on myself. It was never like the first time. There are a lot of opportunities, but I have to focus and think that I can be a champion again.”