By Gary “Digital” Williams

Here is the lineup for the Shabazz Brothers card that will take place tonight at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, MD:

In a six-round light super middleweight contest, Baltimore, MD’s Devin “Bite” Butcher will battle Ashton “The Goon’ Sykes of Hanover, MD. Butcher (6-3, three KO’s) looks to bounce back from an eight-round unanimous decision loss to Travis Reeves on September 22nd in Bowie, MD. Sykes (3-3) broke a two-bout losing streak with a six-round unanimous decision win over Roy King on April 13th in Salisbury, NC.

Undefeated Baltimore heavyweight Hasim “Goldblooded” Rahman, Jr. will take on Curtis Head of Southfield, MI in a six-round bout. Rahman, Jr. (7-0, four KO’s) won a four-round unanimous decision over Damion Reed on December 8th in Bowie. Head (5-3, three KO’s) won a four-round unanimous decision over Armonte Summers on June 7th in Detroit, MI.

After only four pro bouts, Baltimore middleweight Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson will move into a six-round bout for the first time when he battles veteran Dwayne Williams of Detroit. Simpson (4-0, three KO’s) scored a first-round TKO over Rafael Garcia on May 25th in Oxon Hill, MD. Williams will be looking to break a three-bout losing streak including a six-round unanimous decision to Dorell Van Horn, Jr. on October 26th in Detroit.

In four-round contests, heavyweight Muhsin Cason of Baltimore, MD will battle Washington, DC’s Nathaniel “The Juggernaut” Copeland. Cason, the younger brother of former world heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, Sr. (4-0, two KO’s), has scored back-to-back TKOs in his last two contests. That includes a first-round TKO against Jose Carlos Cuevas on January 26th in Tijuana, Mexico. Copeland (1-0, one KO) made an impressive pro debut with a first-round knockout over Kwasi Horton on December 15th in Vienna, VA.

Columbia, MD cruiserweight Kwame “Rambo” Ritter will battle Clarence Whitehead of Philadelphia, PA. Ritter (3-0, two KO’s) has not fought since July of 2016 when he scored a first-round knockout over Nathaniel Edge in Norfolk, VA. Whitehead (0-1) lost his pro debut to Malik Jenkins by four-round majority decision on February 23rd in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Also on the card, Paterson, NJ heavyweight Norman Neely will face off with Kendrick Houston of North Carolina. Neely (1-0, one KO) made his pro debut on April 27th in Vienna, VA and scored a fourth-round TKO over Lamar Lewis. Houston (1-4-2) battled Roberto Thomas White to a four-round draw on April 13th in Salisbury, NC.

Baltimore’s Malik Warren was scheduled to make his pro debut on this card. However, his bout was scratched.

Here are the weights for this card:

Devin Butcher 168.2 vs Ashton Sykes 168.8

Hasim Rahman, Jr. 213.2 vs. Curtis Head 254.6

Lorenzo Simpson 160.8 vs. Dwayne Williams 158.2

Muhsin Cason 201.4 vs. Nathaniel Copeland 253.4

Kwame Ritter 177.6 vs. Clarence Whitehead 175.2

Norman Neely 234.6 vs. Kendrick Houston 315