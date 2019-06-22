June 22, 2019
Weights from Las Vegas

Jermell Charlo 154.6 vs Jorge Cota 154.2

Guillermo Rigondeaux 121.6 vs Julio Ceja 121.8
(WBC super bantamweight elimination bout)
Joey Spencer 155.8 vs Akeem Black 154.6
José Valenzuela 131 vs Eric Manriquez 128.8
Chris Colbert 133.2 vs Albert Mercado 133.4
Jesús Alejandro Ramos 143.6 vs Kevin Shacks 141.2
Quinton Randall 149.8 vs Kewone Hill 150
Julián Rodarte 138.4 vs Miguel Ángel Aispuro 137.8
Leduan Barthelemy 127.4 vs Jose Cayetano 127.6
Marquis Taylor 146.4 vs Lucas Santa María 145.8

Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas
Promoter: Lions Only Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions
TV: FOX (Sunday)

