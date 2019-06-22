Tonight’s “Making A Champion” card at CSU’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, has been cancelled. The event featuring Navid “Nav” Mansouri (19-2-2, 6 KOs) vs. late sub Brad “King” Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) fell apart after one of the main sponsors dropped out after Solomon replaced injured Cody Crowley. The featured fights were slated to be televised on CBS Sports Net. The promoter is Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment in partnership Miguel Cotto Promotions.