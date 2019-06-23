By Bob Caico

Hometown fighter Joseph Jackson scored a second round knockout over Javier Frazier of Aiken, SC in the main event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC promoted by Walter Johnson.



The eight round super welterweight contest was scheduled for 8 rounds but Jackson scored his 11th KO at 2:18 of the second frame. Jackson improved to 14-0 while Frazier slides to 8-10-1.

Greensboro, NC super welterweight Steven Matthews (5-1, 2 KOs) won a unanimous 4-round decision over Andre Baker (10-53-3, 4KOs) of Lumberton, NC. Matthews won by scores of 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37 but the tough Baker made him work for the victory.

Super welterweight Greg Jackson of Philadelphia raised his record to 10-7-1 with his 4th stoppage over Ike Ezeji (7-24-1) of Lumberton, NC. Jackson did not have too much trouble in the 6-round bout and knocked out Ezeji at 2:47 of round three.

Geffred Ngayot of Buffalo, NY made his pro debut a short one as he stopped Komi Nebel of Atlanta who was also making his debut. The super lightweight Ngayot dropped Nebel three times in the first round with all body shots. The third knockdown forced the referee to call a halt to the contest at 1:28.