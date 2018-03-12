Rosales upsets Balla

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In a upset, classy super featherweight Filipino Jesse Cris Rosales (22-1-1, 10 KOs) scored a third round stoppage over Ibrahim Balla (13-2, 7 KOs) at the Grand Star Receptions in Altona North, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Sunday. Rosales dropped Balla in round two and the referee crowned Rosales in round three. Rosales was coming off a second round KO loss to former world champion Jhonny Gonzalez.

In other action, lightweight Qamil Balla (12-1-1) outscored Adam Diu Abdulhamid (11-5) over eight rounds. Balla only loss to WBA #5 lightweight George Kambosos.

Also bantamweight George Payne (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful professional debut when he stopped Indonesian, Adi Rachman (0-3-1) in round one of a scheduled four round contest

Cruiserweight Gary “Hobart Hurricane” Brown (4-4-0) outscored Hayden Wright (2-3-0) over four rounds.

Promoter Lyndon Hosking

Matchmaker Stuart Duncan