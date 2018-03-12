George stops Scalzone

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Commonwealth welterweight champion Kris George (14-1, 8 KOs) stopped Maximilano Leonel Scalzone (16-2-1) in round one at Rumours International, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. Referee Derek Milham counted out Scalzone at 1.26 after he had been down twice.

In other action, classy welterweight Rivan Cessaire (16-5-1) outscored Jack Asis (38-21-5) over five rounds by scores 48-47, 49-46, 48-48. Cessaire lost to WBO champion Jeff Horn in 2014.

Also lightweight Brent Rice (8-0, 2 KOs) outpointed former Australian Champion Brendan Saunders (5-4-2) over five rounds by scores 50-45, 50-45, 50-45.

Welterweight Jamie Hilt (9-3-1, 1 KO) stopped Will Sands (5-8-4, 2 KOs) in round one of scheduled five round bout. Sands was down twice and ruled unfit to continue by the referee at 1:30. Hilt defeated former world champion Michael Katsidis but lost to Jack Asis in 2017.

Lightweight Sam Williams (5-5-3) outscored Jesse Bailey (1-4-1) by split decision over four rounds by scores .40-36,40-36 and 37-39.

