Alexander destroys Sampalo

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian featherweight Jai Alexander (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Isaias Sampalo (21-14) at the conclusion of round four of a scheduled ten round bout at Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, Victoria, Australia on Saturday. Sampalo was down twice in round four but finished the round where his corner decided he was in no condition to continue.

In other action middleweight Emmanuel Carlos (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Steve Maxwell (11-10, 6 KOs) in round one of scheduled six round bout. Referee Anthony Hibbs crowned Carlos to save Maxwell from further punishment.

Also middleweight Lachlan Higgins (4-1,2KO’s) outscored Vittorio Agostino (2-3-1, 1 KO) over six rounds. Agostino was down in rounds one and four.

Lightweight Layton McFarren (1-0, 1 KO) stopped Ashley Risztics (1-2, 1 KO) in round two of a scheduled four. Risztics was down in round one and at 1.25 of round two the referee crowned McFarren

Lightweight Foa Aumua Ioela (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Sam Daureen (0-1) in round two of scheduled four. Daureen was in trouble during round two and the referee crowned Ioela at 1.30.

