By Héctor Villarreal

After been awarded as the Fighter of the Year by his local Commission in Chiriqui province three weeks ago, super flyweight Ronald Batista (9-1, 6 KOs) traveled to the City of Panama to receive one of the maximum honors on the 2018 Boxing Awards Ceremony.



Despite being originally from a country province of Panama, Batista became a boxing sensation nationwide in 2018 season, by beating Venezuelan favorite Antonio Guzman (19-1, 15 KOs) by TKO in round 9, to claim the International Boxing Association’s super flyweight championship.

Batista’s dramatic victory over previously undefeated Guzman was elected as Fight of the Year 2018 by a panel of officers and specialized journalist invited by the main Commission of Panama.

The award was handed to Batista and his manager José García by Miguel Prado, Director of WBA ratings committee