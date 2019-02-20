ESPN has announced some new fights on their broadcast schedule:
March 23, ESPN
Venue TBA
Kubrat Pulev vs. TBA
(heavyweight)
—————
Jessie Magdaleno vs. Rico Ramos
(featherweight)
April 12, ESPN+
Staples Center, Los Angeles
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla
(WBA/WBO lightweight title)
—————
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. TBA
(light heavyweight)
The network, which recently signed heavyweight Tyson Fury to an exclusive multi-fight pact, is also in the running to land the Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch.