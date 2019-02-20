ESPN has announced some new fights on their broadcast schedule:

March 23, ESPN

Venue TBA

Kubrat Pulev vs. TBA

(heavyweight)

—————

Jessie Magdaleno vs. Rico Ramos

(featherweight)

April 12, ESPN+

Staples Center, Los Angeles

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla

(WBA/WBO lightweight title)

—————

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. TBA

(light heavyweight)

The network, which recently signed heavyweight Tyson Fury to an exclusive multi-fight pact, is also in the running to land the Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch.