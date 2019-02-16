Former world champion Byron “El Gallito” Rojas (25-4-3, 11 KOs) will look get back into world title contention against countryman Byron “Sambita” Castellón (13-12-3, 2 KOs) in the eight round light flyweight main event February 22nd at the el gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) will promote the event.

Rojas came up short in his bid to become a two-time world champion this past November in a rematch vs CP Freshmart of Thailand.

Rojas will now fight Castellón for the third time. The first two were decision wins for Rojas. Their last fight was a closely contested majority decision for Rojas in 2017.