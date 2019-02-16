

Adam Lopez 126 vs. Aldimar Silva 124

Eric Puente 135 vs. Keith Carson 135

Jonathan Guevara 164 vs. Juan Jose Valenzuela 159.6

Vlad Panin 149.4 vs. Rodolfo Gamez 147.6

Carlos Francisco Saucedo 129.8 vs. Misael Chacon 131.6

Alexander Enriquez 121 vs. Leonardo Torres 120.2

Yulian Tembotov 148.8 vs. Chukka Willis 149.8

Triantafyllos Mavidis 166.4 vs. Roberto Yong 165.6

Venue: Florentine Gardens Hollywood

Promoter: PR Sports, Bash Boxing, Lights Out Promotions, Top Rank

Tickets: www.hollywoodfightnight.com.

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm.