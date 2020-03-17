Mayweather Promotions has announced the passing of former two-division world champion Roger Mayweather on social media:
“We are saddened with the recent news of Roger Mayweather’s passing. Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger’s spirit lives on with us forever.”
Roger won the WBA super featherweight title and WBC super lightweight world titles during a career where he compiled a record of 59-13 with 35 KOs. After retiring from the ring he was the trainer of his nephew Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Roger had suffered from health problems in recent years. He was just 58 years of age.
I heard thru the grapevine Roger suffered from diabetes and his health progressively went downhill. In addition, many reports years ago said he was suffering from some form of dementia. Dementia is generic term for a certain degenerative brain disease, but there are many forms of dementia. Diabetes can accelerate the onset of vascular dementia as much as 50% due to hardening of the arteries. Roger had his moments in the ring. He was no slouch as a fighter. So young to pass away.
They don’t know shit about boxing !! RIP Roger..
Mike P
I enjoyed watching the Black Mamba in the ring.
R.I.P
I loved watching Roger Mayweather fight as a kid, AKA the Black Mamba or the Mexican Killer as he regularly crushed Mexican hopefuls at the Olympic Auditorium in LA. He had a slick and flamboyant style and really paved the the way for Floyd. RIP Champ and thanks for your many contributions to the sport
RIP CHAMP
RIP champ. He always put up a good fight and could really crack with his right hand.
RIP peace roger, I watched many of your fights back in the day