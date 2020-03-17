Mayweather Promotions has announced the passing of former two-division world champion Roger Mayweather on social media:

“We are saddened with the recent news of Roger Mayweather’s passing. Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger’s spirit lives on with us forever.”

Roger won the WBA super featherweight title and WBC super lightweight world titles during a career where he compiled a record of 59-13 with 35 KOs. After retiring from the ring he was the trainer of his nephew Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Roger had suffered from health problems in recent years. He was just 58 years of age.