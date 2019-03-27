Just days before the next edition of “A Puño Limpio”, former three-time WBO 130lb champion Román “Rocky” Martínez is ready to fight this Friday at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Martinez (29-3-3, 17 KOs) is facing Nicaraguan William Gonzalez (30-10, 26 KOs) in a ten-rounder at 135 pounds. Martinez, who reigned by the WBO at 130 pounds from 2009 to 2010, 2011 to 2013 and 2014 to 2016, has not fought since June 2016 when he lost by KO to Vasiliy Lomachenko.



“I feel very happy to fight again after three years. People will say that ‘Rocky has not done anything, but I’ve kept on sparring myself. Believe me, if I was not in shape, I would not fight,” said Martinez.