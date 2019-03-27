IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer, won three championship bouts in 2018, and when it came to deciding the “2018 Philly Fighter of the Year” Briscoe Award, Farmer proved to be unbeatable. In fan voting, Tevin led the field of nominees to earn the top honor at the Briscoe Awards, which will be presented on April, 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia.



“It’s an honor, Farmer said about being named the “Philly Fighter of the Year”. “I say it’s an honor because we have a lot of great fighters in Philadelphia. Anybody could have gotten this award, but I got it. That’s big.”

Last August, Farmer defeated Australian Billy Dib by unanimous 12-round decision to win the vacant IBF belt, and then defended it twice before the end of the year. In October, Farmer knocked out Irishman James Tennyson in Boston, for his first title defense, and then decisioned Francisco Fonseca of Costa Rica at New York’s Madison Square Garden to close out his year. Recently he defended his title for a third time in Philadelphia.

The only current world champion from Philadelphia also earned the “Performance of the Year” award for his title-winning effort against Dib. Farmer has won Briscoe Awards on four previous occasions, making these his fifth and sixth Briscoe trophies.

“It means a lot, Farmer said. “And I’m definitely gonna be there.”

The awards, named after Philly middleweight boxing legend Bennie Briscoe, have been recognizing the best achievements of the Philly boxing scene since 2007.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.