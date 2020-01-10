Henry Rivalta Boxing has signed amateur standout Marcel “Man Man” Barlatier. He had 132 amateur fights and was a 3x national champion. Barlatier grew up in Liberty City which is one of the toughest neighborhoods of Miami, Florida. Aside from his natural talent, he is also a six-foot tall featherweight giving him major physical advantages for his division.

Rivalta is extremely excited about the newest member to his fighter stable.

“I’m glad to be able to represent the kid. He is the goods. I’m going on 50 and seen a lot of fighters in the last 20 yrs. He absolutely has what it takes to be great. He came from nothing and is very humble. He can flat out fight his ass off and has a great smile. He will be blessed in my opinion. I know there will be some great promotional opportunities for us out there and I can’t wait to see “Man Man” in his pro debut to be honest,” said Rivalta.

That debut is tentatively scheduled for April where a large number of his supporters are expected to attend. Amongst those spectators will be former 2x heavyweight champion of the world Shannon Briggs who is a mentor to Barlatier. “I dont speak much about fighters and their future potential but when I do I tell it like I see it. This kid is for real. I said the same thing about Badou Jack when he was just 2-0 and you have seen the outstanding career he has had to date,” said Briggs.