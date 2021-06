Ritson, Ponce make weight Lewis Ritson 139.8 vs. Jeremias Ponce 139.7

(IBF junior welterweight eliminator) Thomas Patrick Ward 128.75 vs. Edy Valencia Mercado 126.8

Alen Babic 209 vs. Damiam Chambers 198.75

Cyrus Pattinson 151.3 vs. Yoncho Markov 152.7

Solomon Dacres 225 vs. Alvaro Terrero 215

April Hunter 152.25 vs. Klaudia Vigh 149.3 Venue: Vertu Arena, Newcastle, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN, SkySports Top Rank reaches deal with Sky Sports Suzuki upsets Nagata, wins Japanese 140lb belt

