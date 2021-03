Ring City weights from Puerto Rico Alberto Machado 135 vs. Angel Fierro 134.8

(WBO NABO lightweight title) José Martínez 117.8 vs. Israel González 117

(WBO NABO bantamweight title) Venue: Albergue Olimpico, Salinas, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Ring City

TV: NBCSN Smith-Vlasov rescheduled for April 10 Ennis-Lipinets collide April 10

