March 17, 2021
Boxing News

Smith-Vlasov rescheduled for April 10

Joe “The Beast” Smith Jr. (26-3, 21 KOs) and Maxim Vlasov (45-3, 26 KOs) are headed to the Sooner State to fight for the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title on ESPN April 10 at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were originally scheduled to fight February 13, but Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the weigh-in, forcing a postponement.

In the 10-round co-feature, unbeaten heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba (14-0, 11 KOs) will take on Brian “MVP” Howard (15-4, 12 KOs). The undercard on ESPN+ includes heavyweights Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, Trey Lippe Morrison (16-0, 16 KOs), and Jeremiah Milton (2-0, 2 KOs) in separate bouts.

Ring City weights from Puerto Rico

