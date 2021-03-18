By Hesiquio Balderas

Veteran contender Pablo César Cano (33-7, 23 KOs) is looking to secure a knockout when he faces top contender Johnathan Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) as the co-main event of the Ortiz Jr. vs. Hooker main event that will be held in the Dickies Arena, in fort Worth, Texas. The event is the return of Golden Boy Promotions to an open public arena.

Fightnews.com® spoke exclusively to Cano.

You’re coming off a long layoff due to the pandemic. Have you been training regularly through 2020 or did you use it as a year to rest?

“I’ve been training all the time in the year 2020, just waiting for this pandemic to be over, and now there’s a little space where we can come back and fight. I’m very well prepared for this fight.”

You have defeated very tough opponents in your career. Mosley, Malignaggi, Linares, and also you’ve been in wars with Erik Morales among others, you’re known for your punching power. What keeps you going at this stage of your career and why take on a very tough opponent after a long layoff?

“Yes, I’ve been through it all. I had great victories and some painful defeats but it’s all a learning experience. I know this opponent is very tough and that’s what keeps me motivated, facing good opposition and if I’m the underdog it motivates me more.”

What are your expectations going forward if all goes well against Navarro?

“The only thing I want is to be world champion this year. This is a very tough assignment that I have in front of me and I want to thank my promoter Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, and Eric Gómez for taking me into consideration to be in this card. When they called me about this fight I took it right away because I want to stay active and my ultimate goal is to be world champion.”