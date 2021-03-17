Ennis-Lipinets collide April 10 Rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs) faces former world champion Sergey Lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KOs) in a twelve-rounder on Showtime April 10 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the co-feature, Eimantas Stanionis (12-0, 9 KOs) meets former world title challenger Thomas Dulorme (25-4-1, 16 KOs) in a 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator. The telecast opener features IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (32-1-2, 22 KOs) defending his title against Jonathan Rodríguez (22-1, 16 KOs) in a 12-round bout. Ring City weights from Puerto Rico Iwasa to face WBA, IBF 122lb champ Akhmadaliev

