By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside
In the opening bout of the ESPN telecast on Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, undefeated Italian Olympian Guido Vianello was defeated by former sparring partner Jonnie Rice via seventh round TKO in a scheduled 10 round heavyweight bout. Vianello worked behind his long, pawing jab while Rice tried to counter but didn’t match Guido’s work rate. In the fifth round, the crowd grew very vocal with their discontent at the lack of meaningful action. Suddenly, a long left jab by Rice in the sixth snapped Vianello’s head back and opened a nasty cut on his left eyebrow. The corner was not able to successfully stem the flow of blood, prompting referee Benjy Esteves to call in the ringside doctor early in the seventh.
After a brief inspection, the doctor recommended the fight be stopped. Initially, Esteves told all the judges to score the round, thinking that the cut was caused by a clash of heads. After a review of the video replay, the decision was reversed and it was deemed that the cut was caused by that telling punch in the sixth. Winner by technical knockout – Jonnie Rice, now 16-6-1, 11 KOs. Vianello drops his first at 10-1-1, 9 KOs. Incidentally, Vianello was ahead by scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56.
After the fight, Rice stated “I did it again… another undefeated fighter. I’m not here to call anyone out right now. I’m going to enjoy this victory and then see what’s next.”
Photos: Bob Newman
_
What garbage. Rice landed about 5 punches all fight and one just happens to open a fresh cut. Rice is going nowhere and did not win the fight
That was the only punch Rice landed the whole fight. Horrible cut but Guido was never in any trouble. I think they should have made Rice land another punch before they stopped it. He might not have.
I know they have their rules and their guidelines to follow, but I’m glad common sense won out and they just took a look at the tape.
But I do agree with James as well: Rice looked really bad. Threw about 9-10 hard right hands during the entire fight and landed like three of them. Luckily for him, one of them tore Vianello’s face open. What an awful cut that was!
That’s going to hurt in the morning
There should be some better way to handle fights like this. A meaningful medical clause that lets it go to the cards. I would think this kind of result would be an obviously unfair outcome to the boxing insider as much as the casual fan.
Bullshit “win.” A single mediocre punch caused a serious cut…end of fight? And the ESPN team saw that as a fair “TKO?” Tyson Fury was cut far worse by an Otto Wallin punch…we all know why that fight wasn’t stopped!