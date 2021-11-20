Riakporhe takes out Duradola in five In a WBC cruiserweight eliminator, unbeaten Richard Riakporhe (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Olanrewaju Durodola (36-9, 33 KOs) on Saturday night the SSE Arena in London. A crushing left hand dropped Duradola in the fifth and Riakporhe got the stoppage with a savage follow-up barrage. Riakporhe also claimed the WBC silver title. Crawford-Porter undercard results Dalakian stops El Nica, retains WBA fly title

