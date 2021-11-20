Unbeaten WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) retained his title by ninth round TKO over former world champion Luis “El Nica” Concepcion (39-9, 28 KOs) on Saturday night at the AKKO International in Kiev, Ukraine. Dalakian was in command all the way. He dropped Concepcion once in round five, twice in round six, and got a referee’s stoppage in round nine. It was Dalakian’s fifth successful defense.