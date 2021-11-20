Unbeaten WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) retained his title by ninth round TKO over former world champion Luis “El Nica” Concepcion (39-9, 28 KOs) on Saturday night at the AKKO International in Kiev, Ukraine. Dalakian was in command all the way. He dropped Concepcion once in round five, twice in round six, and got a referee’s stoppage in round nine. It was Dalakian’s fifth successful defense.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
El Nica seems to keep getting title shots, not the same fighter he was. Time to hang them up