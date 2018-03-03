Brook demolishes Rabchenko in 154lb debut

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (37-2, 26 KOs) stopped Siarhei Rabchenko (29-3, 22 KOs) in the second round to win the WBC silver belt in his 154lb debut on Saturday night at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. A right hand dropped Rabchanko to end it.

In a clash between brothers of current WBA world champions, super bantamweight Gavin McDonnell (19-1-2, 5 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gamal Yafai (14-1, 7 KOs) to claim the WBC international title. Scores were 116-112, 116-112 and 117-113. Gavin is the brother of WBA regular bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell. Gamal is the brother of WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai.

A rematch between heavyweights Lenroy Thomas (22-4-1, 10 KOs) and David Allen 12-3-2, 9 KOs) ended in a technical draw after Allen was cut over the right eye in a first round headclash. The Commonwealth belt was at stake.