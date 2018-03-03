March 3, 2018

Boesel beats Demchenko for EBU title

On Saturday night at the Stadthalle in Weissenfels, Germany, IBF #5, WBO #7 light heavyweight Dominic Boesel (27-1, 10 KOs) outboxed Serhiy Demchenko (18-12-1, 12 KOs) over twelve rounds to win the EBU (European) belt recently vacated by Karo Murat. Local favorite Boesel survived a late rally by the 38-year-old Demchenko to win 116-112, 116-112, 118-110.

In a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, Adam Deines (14-0-1, 7 KOs) edged Stefan Haertel (15-1, 7 KOs) by ten round split decision to claim the German domestic belt. Scores were 96-95, 96-94 Deines, 96-94 Haertel.

IBF #10, WBC #14 light heavyweight and former world title challenger Enrico Koelling (25-2, 8 KOs) KO’d Giorgi Beroshvili (30-23-3, 22 KOs) in the first round.

