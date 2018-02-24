February 24, 2018

Undercard Results from Nuremburg, Germany

Photos: Tony Mayger/Ringtone Boxing

In a WBSS super middleweight substitute fight, former WBA interim champ Dmitrii Chudinov (21-2-2, 13 KOs) scored a harder-than-expected eight round unanimous decision over late sub Siarhei Khamitski (30-15-3, 14 KOs). Scores were 78-73 across the board.

2016 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Filip Hrgovic (4-0, 3 KOs) went the eight round distance against Sean “Big Sexy” Turner (12-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Unbeaten super middleweight Leon Bauer (13-0-1, 8 KOs) outpointed Marco Miano (6-6, 2 KOs) over six rounds.

