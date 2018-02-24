Moloney Brothers victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #6, IBF #10 Super-flyweight Andrew Moloney (16-0, 10 KOs) outscored IBF #5, WBC #11 Rene Dacquil (20-7-1, 6 KOs) over twelve rounds with the OPBF and WBA Oceana titles up for grabs at the St Kilda Town Hall in Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday. Scores 117-111, 118-111, 119-109.

Also in action, WBA #9, WBO #5, IBF #12 bantamweight Jason Moloney (16-0, 13 KOs) defended the Commonwealth crown successfully when he stopped Immanuel Naidjala (23-4-1, 13 KOs).in round three.