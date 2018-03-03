Undercard Results from Madison Square Garden

By Matt Richardson at ringside

Super middleweight prospect Vaughn Alexander won a lopsided ten-round unanimous decision against Devaun Lee in the final fight of the non-televised portion of the card. Alexander (12-0, 8 KO’s) was thought to be a big hitter before the fight but he appeared to have difficulty connecting with anything overly powerful down the stretch (although he did seem to stun Lee temporarily in the final round). Judges scores read 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94. Lee (10-3-1, 5 KO’s) tried to box and move but backed up too much to impress the judges.

Junior middleweight Frank Galarza, from neighboring Brooklyn, made the trek over the bridge a worthy one with an eight-round unanimous decision win against Norberto Gonzalez. One judge had Galarza earning a shutout, 80-72, while two others had him ahead 79-73 and 78-74, respectively. Galarza (19-2-2, 11 KO’s) was simply the quicker, more polished fighter. Gonzalez (24-11, 14 KO’s) plugged forward throughout and kept swinging until the end but he was incapable of putting together a string of clean, effective punches and when he did his power seemed to have little effect on Galarza. There were no knockdowns.

Russian 154-pounder Bakhram Murtazaliev (12-0, 10 KO’s) pounded Kenneth McNeil for four rounds before finishing him off in the fifth. Murtazaliev appeared capable of hurting McNeil throughout the fight but had difficulty landing a series of flush shots that could have brought about an early ending. That conundrum ended in the fifth when he broke through McNeil’s guard to drop him to the canvas and under a ring post. McNeil (11-4, 8 KO’s) rose confidently and when the action resumed he continued to punch back to stave off a stoppage. But the effort was futile and after Murtazaliev reconnected with a few hard shots to McNeil’s forehead the fight was waved off with McNeil still standing. The time of the stoppage was 1:08. Murtazaliev earned the IBA junior middleweight belt with the victory.

Meiirim Nursultanov beat up Alejandro Torres for six rounds in a super middleweight fight before referee Eddie Claudio called the fight off with just 65 seconds left before the final bell. Torres (9-4-2, 4 KO’s) was rocked repeatedly throughout the fight, often after Nursultanov connected with hard overhand rights. Torres was game and continued to plug forward but Nursultanov was too accurate, too tall and too powerful for the Mexican to do anything except absorb a pounding. With the win, Nursultanov, from Kazakhstan, moves to 6-0 with four winds by knockout.

Heavyweight Cassius Chaney scored a concussive knockout of journeyman Tim Washington in the second round of a bout slated for six. After a quiet first round in which both men eased into action, Chaney stepped up the aggression in the second. Chaney (12-0, 6 KO’s) backed Washington into a corner and started banging him to the head and body. When a clean opening appeared Chaney took advantage by slamming Washington with a hard right. Washington (6-6, 6 KO’s) was out on his feet and he crumbled to the canvas awkwardly, prompting the referee to call an end to the fight without issuing a count. The official time of the ending was 1:28.

Junior middleweight Alexey Evchenko (16-10-1, 6 KO’s) won a technical decision against Khiary Gray-Pitts when the latter couldn’t continue due to a cut caused by an accidental head butt. All three judges had Evchenko in the lead by one round when the fight was stopped and the Russian won by scores of 48-47. Both Evchenko and Gray-Pitts (15-4, 11 KO’s) gave game performances. Evchenko scored well with digging shots to the body but his opponent absorbed the punches well. It was a solid, competitive fight which could potentially warrant a rematch after Gray-Pitts’ injuries are healed.

Middleweight LeShawn Rodriguez maintained his unblemished record with a lopsided six-round unanimous decision victory against Martez Jackson. Rodriguez (9-0, 7 KO’s) won by three identical

Junior middleweights: Madiyar Ashkeyav (9-0, 5 KO’s) TKO 1 Jose Antonio Abreu (13-4, 8 KO’s)

Junior middleweights: Ismael Villareal (2-0, 1 KO) W U 4 (40-36, three times) Anthony Woods (1-7).