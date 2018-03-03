Undercard Results from Barclays Center

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Patrick Day and Kyrone Davis duked it out for the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Championship in a scheduled 10 round bout. Day started slow, giving up early round to a more aggressive Davis but slowly found his footing. Day held firm in the center of the ring, using his jab to keep Davis at bay. Close fight all round in an evenly matched bout but after 10 rounds the judges’ scored the fight 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 in favor of Day. Day pics up a belt and another win to move to 15-2-1, 6 KO’s while Davis drops to 13-2, 5 KO’s.

Lindenhurst, NY native, Alicia Napoleon took on Femke Hermans for the vacant WBA Super Middleweight Championship, coming out victorious in their 10 round bout. Napoleon started strong, pressing Hermans into exchanges at the center of the ring. Hermans and Napoleon would frequently trade body blows in the early rounds, keeping the score close on the judges’ scorecards. Napoleon dug deep in the middle round, edging out Hermans in activity and output and nearly ending the fight in round 8 as Hermans began to run out of stamina. Napoleon tried to get Hermans out again in the 10th but the bell saved her and left it to the judges. Official scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92 to new WBA Super Middleweight champion Alicia Napoleon. Napoleon is now 9-1, 5 KO’s while Hermans drops to 6-1, 3 KO’s.

Gary Antuanne Russell took on Keasen Freeman in a battle that would hand someone their first professional defeat in their scheduled 6 round Super Lightweight bout. Russell started the fight as the aggressor and knocked down Freeman twice in round 1 with straight rights that instantly floored Freeman. Freeman went down again in round 2 against a flurry of Russell’s cross hooks however this time the referee brought a halt to the fight. Official time of the stoppage was 1:16 in round 2. Russell keeps his record clean at 4-0, 4 KO’s while Freeman picks up his defeat and moves to 4-1, 2 KO’s.

Sergey Derevyanchencko made light work of Dashon Johnson, stopping in round 6 of their scheduled 8 round Super Middleweight bout. Slow start to the fight for both fighters, Johnson pressing the action while Derevyanchencko speed content to counter when possible. Derevyanchencko piled on the pressure in round 5, stunning Johnson temporarily before he saw his way to the bell. Derevyanchencko kept up the pressure, closing the ring down and backing Johnson to a corner before unloading his overhand right to the head. Johnson’s corner saw enough and called an end to the fight once he returned at the end of the sixth round. Derevyanchencko scores a TKO and moves to 12-0, 10 KO’s while Johnson is 22-23-3, 7 KO’s.

Richardson Hitchins knocked down Charles Stanford twice en route to a second round TKO win in their welterweight bout. Hitchins went to work in with menacing right hooks to the body, eventually dropping Stanford twice in round 2 with body shots before the referee saw enough and stopped the fight at 2:15 in round 2. Hitchins stays unbeaten and moves to 4-0, 2 KO’s while Stanford drops to 2-3.