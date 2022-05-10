A new Monday boxing series on FITE kicked off with lightweight Eduard Rodriguez (10-2-1, 5 KOs) stopping Antonio Lozado (40-6-1 34 KOs) on Monday night at the Grupo Caliente in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Rodriguez brought the fight to Lozado and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:57 of round eight. The stoppage seemed premature.

Unbeaten super middleweight Justin Mayweather (7-0, 5 KOs), son of Jeff Mayweather and nephew of Floyd, scored a four round unanimous decision over Luis Acevedo (20-20-5, 13 KOs). Mayweather dropped Acevedo with a flush right hand in round three. Acevedo was hurt, but he finished the round. Scores were 40-35, 40-35, 39-36.

Super flyweight Victor “El Chucky” Sandoval (36-3, 23 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Francisco Gomez Sanchez (14-8, 11 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90.

Other Results

Marylyn Badillo W10 Cindy Corona (female light flyweight)

Jorge Luis Garcia W6 Luis Guerrero (super lightweight)

Jesus Resendiz W6 Alberto Artiga (super lightweight)

Jesus Villa W4 Brian Landeros (super lightweight)