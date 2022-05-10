All Star Boxing, Inc partners up with Seneca Resort & Casino to bring you “Seneca Fight Night” this Friday, May 13th live from the casino Events Center in Niagara Falls, NY. The main event will pit local favorite Wilfredo “El Bravo Vega” Flores (9-0-1) of nearby Dunkirk, NY versus Victor Betancourt Jr (27-4) of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico in a 10 round clash for the vacant WBA Fedecentro lightweight title.

“We are happy to return our boxing series back in Western NY after more then a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid-19” said Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr President of All Star Boxing, Inc “This will be a fantastic night of boxing with intriguing match ups, each fighter will have to earn their victory.”

The co-feature of the night is in the flyweight division, WBA #10 ranked contender and current Fedelatin champion Anthony “Pricensa” Olascagua(3-0 1 KO) of Los Angeles, California faces undefeated Gustavo “Smiley” Perez (8-0) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The bout is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Teiken Promotions.

Rounding off the undercard, super bantamweights Alexander Castellanos (7-1, 1 KO) of Toawanda, NY squares off against Vit Y (7-0-1, 4 KO’s) of Rockhill, South Carolina in a 6 round affair.

The special attraction of the night is crowd favorite Mikiah Kreps (2-0) making her anticipated Niagara Falls debut against Kedra Bradley (1-4) of Raleigh, North Carolina over 6 rounds.

The show will be broadcasted live throughout Latin America on ESPN KO, Limited tickets remain by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the casino box office. Doors Open 7PM first bell 8PM.