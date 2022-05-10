ProBox TV is set to debut its “Last Chance Tournament” as part of the Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal broadcast on Friday, May 20 from the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

ProBox TV, which is co-founded by Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Paulie Malignaggi in conjunction with Ex-CEO of Iron Mike Productions Garry Jonas, will begin the tournament at the quarterfinals stage. The tournament consists of eight fighters in the 140-pound division. All boxers were chosen based on having had a top amateur trajectory before initiating a promising professional career that took a few difficult turns in recent bouts. The winner of the tournament will get a “Last Chance” at revitalizing his career.

Below are the quarterfinal bouts. All are eight-round bouts at 140 pounds.

– Zhiming Wang (11-3, 3 KOs) of Wuhan, China will face Francisco Armenta (12-1, 4 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico.

– Kendo Castañeda (17-5, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will take on Sonny Frederickson (21-5, 14 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio.

– Michael Dutchover (15-2, 10 KOs) of Midland, Texas will battle against Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida.

– Antonio “Toño” Moran (26-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico will fight Jeffrey Torres (10-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“This tournament highlights our commitment to reinvigorating non-championship fights for the real boxing fans who wants to see real action,” said Garry Jonas. “The four bouts that are featured in the quarterfinals exemplify the adage by which we plan to improve the sport: ‘Good Fighters in Great Fights.’ Fans who crave evenly matched fights will really enjoy seeing how this eight-man tournament unfolds.”

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $50, $80, $125 and $200, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at EventBrite.com or by clicking here.

*Note: The Xu-Can vs. Brandon Benitez fight has been called off due to an injury on behalf of Can. Details for Can’s return will be announced in due course.