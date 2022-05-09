May 9, 2022
Ergashev added to Wallin-Booker card

A 10-round super lightweight co-main event has been added to Salita Promotions’ special Memorial Day weekend-kickoff Detroit Brawl event on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, as IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 rated Shohjahon Ergashev will take on South American Champion Luis Alberto Veron (19-3-2, 9 KOs).

Ergashev (21-0, 19 KOs) of Detroit via Rakhmon, Uzbekistan and Veron (19-3-2, 9 KOs) of Jose Leon Suarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina will meet in the main supporting bout to the night’s main event featuring WBC #11-rated heavyweight Otto Wallin (23-1, 14 KOs) of Sweden facing Detroit’s own Rydell Booker (26-5-1, 13 KOs).

