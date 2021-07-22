July 21, 2021
Boxing Results

Rosa, Puello win WBA interim title fights

Local prodigy Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (4-0, 1 KO) took a spirited twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Peruvian visitor Ricardo Astuvilca (21-1, 5 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA interim minimumweight belt on Wednesday night at the Pabellon de Volleyball, Centro Olimpico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Astuvilca was credited with a flash knockdown in round four. Judges had it 114-113, 117-110, 117-110 for Mini-Pacman.

WBA interim super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (19-0, 10 KOs) won by twelve round unanimous decision to defend his title against Jesus Antonio Rubio (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico. Puello dropped Rubio in round one, but was forced to go the full twelve in workmanlike fashion. Scores were 120-107 3x.

Hot welterweight prospect Angel Cruz (4-0, 4 KOs) knocked out the more experienced Julio De Jesus (27-3, 24 KOs) in the first round. An uppercut finished De Jesus. Time was 2:20.

Unbeaten heavyweight Alexis Garcia (11-0, 7 KOs) was victorious when Francisco Silvens (23-3, 22 KOs) couldn’t continue after round four. Three straight losses for Silvens.

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs) was victorious when previously unbeaten Ronald Gonzalez (8-1, 8 KOs) couldn’t continue at the beginning of the fifth round.

Unbeaten featherweight Hector Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Miguel Mateos Moreno (11-3, 7 KOs). Garcia dropped Mateos in round one and battered him until round five when Moreno’s corner stopped it.

