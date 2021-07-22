The WBO has given the camps of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and #1 contender Shawn Porter thirty days to negotiate and reach an agreement to fight or a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $200,000. Either party may request an immediate purse bid at any time during the negotiation process, where the split will be 60/40 in Crawford’s favor.
Top Boxing News
Crawford wins this fight by brutal KO in the 10th round! Porter has a chance to win but only if he makes it a tuff and dirty dog fight! Great fight for the fans!!!!
Gonna be a scarp and I’d like to see the pressure Crawford takes for 6 rounds however I don’t think Crawford will fold but interesting they will be in top shape so should will be exciting
Awesome. Top Rank was trying to give Crawford the 140lb Champ Taylor and Jose Zepeda 140lb contender. Lmao Atleast Porter is a real welterweight.