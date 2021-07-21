The September 11 PPV return of ‘The Golden Boy’ Oscar De La Hoya against former UFC champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort will land at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The clash will be a professional boxing bout, not an exhibition! PPV price will be $49.99.

Oscar Da La Hoya: “I decided if I was coming back it was for real, none of this exhibition stuff…this is the real deal, a real fight with real knockouts for a real win.”

Vitor Belfort: “I hope I don’t end up killing him but everything is on the table. This is a no holds barred, all out gladiator fight to the bitter end.”