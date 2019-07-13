By Ricardo Ibarra at ringside

Opening the 122nd edition of the ‘Battle at the Boat’ series from the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, undefeated cruiserweight prospect Constantin Bejenaru (14-0, 4 KOs) dished out a one-sided beating for nearly six rounds over the tough but outmatched Jose Corral (20-25, 12 KOs). Bejenaru came out pressing from the start and slowly amped up his aggression as the fight wore on. He hurt Corral repeatedly throughout the fight, buckling his knees in the fourth round. Late in the sixth, the fight was stopped by the inspector as Bejenaru delivered a stern combination on Corral at 2:02 of the sixth. The win broke a near two year stretch of inactivity for the former WBC Continental Americas and WBC International cruiserweight titleholder.