Undefeated featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Alexei Collado (26-2, 22 KOs) on Friday night at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. Villa outworked Collado the whole way en route to a 99-91, 98-92, 98-92 verdict. Villa retained his WBO international belt.

Undefeated 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist Taras Shelestyuk (18-0, 10 KOs) won a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Luis Alberto Veron (18-2-2, 9 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 98-92.

Lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1-2, 6 KOs) and late sub Sulaiman Segawa (12-2-1, 3 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 78-74 Segawa, 77-75 Hamazaryan, 76-76. Hamazaryan moved over to the “A” side after original opponent Jerry Perez fell out of the fight earlier in the week because of the flu. Segawa took the fight on four days notice.