Junior flyweight Rene Santiago (8-2, 6 KOs) won the WBO Latino title when he beat Israel “El Heredero” Vazquez (10-4-2, 7 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

The judges scored it 99-90, 99-90 and 97-92. Santiago, who dominated with his movement and counter punches, sent Vazquez to the canvas in round two with a left uppercut.

Vazquez is the son of former three-division world champion Wilfredo Vazquez Sr., and brother of former WBO junior featherweight champion Wilfredo Vazquez Jr.

Featherweight Pedro Marquez (12-1, 8 KOs) beat Juan Carlos Peña (30-2, 22 KOs) by TKO at 2:32 of the third round to win the WBO NABO belt. In round one Peña visited the floor and in the third round the bout was stopped after a combination from Marquez.

Welterweight Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) won by TKO at 1:45 of round one over Miguel Ángel Suarez (15-6, 9 KOs). Suarez went to the canvas and seconds later after a good combination from Flaz the referee ended the action.

Welterweight Jean Rivera (7-1, 1 KOs) beat Rodrigo Solis (4-3-1, 2 KOs) by six round unanimous decision. The cards were 59-55, 58-56 and 58-56.

Lightweight Abiel Alamo (6-2, 5 KOs) won by TKO after a leg injury of Luis Enrique Rivera (2-9, 2 KOs). Alamo sent Rivera to the canvas twice in round two and after the last one, Rivera alleged an injury and the bout ended at :36 of round two.

Lightweight Jonathan Irizarry (4-1, 4 KOs) beat Jose Aubel (8-8, 7 KOs) by TKO at 1:56 of round four. Aubel was down in round one, two and four.

Lightweight Christian Barreto (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Jesús Feliciano (0-16), who went to the canvas ending the action at 2:15.

Super bantamweight Yadiel Camacho (1-0, 1 KO) won with a quick 10-second TKO over Da’Jour Burney (0-2).