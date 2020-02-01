February 1, 2020
Boxing Results

Santiago defeats Vazquez for WBO Latino title

Junior flyweight Rene Santiago (8-2, 6 KOs) won the WBO Latino title when he beat Israel “El Heredero” Vazquez (10-4-2, 7 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Santiago Vazquez 14
Photo: Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP

The judges scored it 99-90, 99-90 and 97-92. Santiago, who dominated with his movement and counter punches, sent Vazquez to the canvas in round two with a left uppercut.

Vazquez is the son of former three-division world champion Wilfredo Vazquez Sr., and brother of former WBO junior featherweight champion Wilfredo Vazquez Jr.

Featherweight Pedro Marquez (12-1, 8 KOs) beat Juan Carlos Peña (30-2, 22 KOs) by TKO at 2:32 of the third round to win the WBO NABO belt. In round one Peña visited the floor and in the third round the bout was stopped after a combination from Marquez.

Welterweight Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) won by TKO at 1:45 of round one over Miguel Ángel Suarez (15-6, 9 KOs). Suarez went to the canvas and seconds later after a good combination from Flaz the referee ended the action.

Welterweight Jean Rivera (7-1, 1 KOs) beat Rodrigo Solis (4-3-1, 2 KOs) by six round unanimous decision. The cards were 59-55, 58-56 and 58-56.

Lightweight Abiel Alamo (6-2, 5 KOs) won by TKO after a leg injury of Luis Enrique Rivera (2-9, 2 KOs). Alamo sent Rivera to the canvas twice in round two and after the last one, Rivera alleged an injury and the bout ended at :36 of round two.

Lightweight Jonathan Irizarry (4-1, 4 KOs) beat Jose Aubel (8-8, 7 KOs) by TKO at 1:56 of round four. Aubel was down in round one, two and four.

Lightweight Christian Barreto (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Jesús Feliciano (0-16), who went to the canvas ending the action at 2:15.

Super bantamweight Yadiel Camacho (1-0, 1 KO) won with a quick 10-second TKO over Da’Jour Burney (0-2).

Villa dominates Collado to remain unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>