In a WBC super bantamweight eliminator, former world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (34-1, 26 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round TKO against Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-4, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California. The bout was a violent slugfest with both fighters rocked multiple times. Nery shots progressively busted up Hovhannisyan’s face. However, midway Hovhannisyan’s bodywork seemed to turn the tide in his favor. In round ten, Nery staggered Hovhannisyan with a left hook, then dropped him. Hovhannisyan barely survived the round. Nery staggered Hovhannisyan again in round eleven and referee Ray Corona waved it off. Time was 1:51.

Super middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. (19-4, 10 KOs) compiled a ten round unanimous decision over Mario “Aguila” Lozano (33-11, 24 KOs). 2018 Contender finalist Mosley had to work hard to beat cagey veteran Lozano 100-90, 99-91, 99-91. Questionable scores considering Lozano outlanded Mosley in total punches 143-138, and in power shots 113-97 according to Compubox.

WBC #6, WBA #8 flyweight Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) knocked out Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOs) with a left hook to the body in round two. Ortiz was counted out at 2:46.

Super middleweight Rowdy “Legend” Montgomery (9-4-1, 6 KOs), a late sub, scored an eight round unanimous decision over Christian “Ruso” Olivas (22-9, 19 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72.