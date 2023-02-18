Featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) scored a one-punch seventh round TKO to dethrone WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (26-3, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. Local hero Wood was cut over the left eye from a first round head clash, but was clearly winning the fight. In round seven, both simultaneously landed left hooks. Lara took it. Wood went down. He beat the count, but his trainer Ben Davidson threw in the towel before the bout could resume. Time was 2:54.
After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Wood has a rematch clause and he expects him to use it.
Kid got BLASTED!!! 12 seconds left in the round and your corner throws in the towel? That’s amateur shit.
His corner saved this kid’s life.
9 seconds is a long time on wobble legs to take more punishment, his corner did the right thing and protected him from more punishment
Wood performed much better than I expected and seemed to have neutralized Lara. But what a punch from Lara and Wood was out on his feet. Despite only a few seconds left in the round, you cannot allow a defenseless fighter to take even one more big shot.
If you watch Wood as he got up, his legs were gone. A shot or two more from Lara could have meant a bad ko.