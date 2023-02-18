February 18, 2023
Boxing Results

Lara dethrones Wood in seven

Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) scored a one-punch seventh round TKO to dethrone WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (26-3, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. Local hero Wood was cut over the left eye from a first round head clash, but was clearly winning the fight. In round seven, both simultaneously landed left hooks. Lara took it. Wood went down. He beat the count, but his trainer Ben Davidson threw in the towel before the bout could resume. Time was 2:54.

After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Wood has a rematch clause and he expects him to use it.

Smith, Cully, Clarke remain unbeaten

