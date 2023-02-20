By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The boxing community is mourning the passing of former IBF Board member Al Meier who sadly passed away on Wednesday February 15 surrounded by his family at the age of 93 in his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Al boxed as a professional and an amateur, where he fought as a bantamweight in the National AAU championships during the 1940s. He was a member of the IBF since it was first formed in 1984. He retired as an IBF Board member in 2018. Al is survived by his six children; Rodney, Robert, Ronald, Denise, Deborah and Pam.

Visitation:

Friday, February 24th 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home

4200 1st Avenue, NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

https://www.cedarmemorial.com/

Funeral Service:

Saturday, February 25th 11:00 AM

Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories

4200 1st Avenue, NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, Iowa