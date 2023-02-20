With four-division world champion Nonito Donaire in his corner, world-rated bantamweight Dylan Price (16-0, 10 KOs) cruised past gritty Jobert Alvarez (20-5-2, 7 KOs) to win the WBO Global and WBC Intercontinental titles in front of a near-capacity crowd on Saturday night at the Elevations Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania. Scores were 100-90 and 98-92 twice.

The co-feature opener saw the pro debut of Dylan’s 18-year-old brother Devin Price, who stopped Matias Arriagada (6-11, 3 KOs) in the opening round of their junior welterweight fight. Price dropped Arriagada three times with two of them coming on body shots. The fight was halted at 2:07.