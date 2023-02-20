February 20, 2023
Boxing Results

Late Results from Chester, Pennsylvania

With four-division world champion Nonito Donaire in his corner, world-rated bantamweight Dylan Price (16-0, 10 KOs) cruised past gritty Jobert Alvarez (20-5-2, 7 KOs) to win the WBO Global and WBC Intercontinental titles in front of a near-capacity crowd on Saturday night at the Elevations Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania. Scores were 100-90 and 98-92 twice.

The co-feature opener saw the pro debut of Dylan’s 18-year-old brother Devin Price, who stopped Matias Arriagada (6-11, 3 KOs) in the opening round of their junior welterweight fight. Price dropped Arriagada three times with two of them coming on body shots. The fight was halted at 2:07.

Late Results from Hanover, Maryland
Former IBF Board Member Al Meier Passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>