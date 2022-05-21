Coming off a two-and-a-half-year layoff, 39-year-old former two-time world champion Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) upset previously unbeaten IBF #1 light heavyweight Fanlong Meng (17-1, 10 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Friday night from the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The taller Meng connected cleanly over the first three rounds. Pascal upped the pressure in round four and his wild aggressions began landing more frequently in round five. Pascal dropped Meng at the end of round nine and closed the fight strong. Scores were 115-112, 114-113, 116-111.

Quarterfinals of the ProBox 140lb “Last Chance” tournament

Kendo Castañeda (18-5, 9 KOs) turned in by far the most impressive performance, winning by first round KO over Sonny Frederickson (21-6, 14 KOs). Castañeda laid out Frederickson with a left hook at 2:02.

In a close fight, local hero Joseph Fernandez (13-1, 4 KOs) advanced with an eight round unanimous decision over Zhiming Wang (11-4, 3 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 78-74.

Michael Dutchover (15-2, 10 KOs) advanced with an eight round split decision over Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 77-75 Dutchover, 77-75 Booth.

In a good action fight, Antonio “Toño” Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) advanced with an eight round unanimous decision over Jeffrey Torres (10-2, 6 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 77-75, 77-75.

The semi-finals will be Castañeda vs. Fernandez, and Dutchover vs. Moran.