Coming off a two-and-a-half-year layoff, 39-year-old former two-time world champion Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) upset previously unbeaten IBF #1 light heavyweight Fanlong Meng (17-1, 10 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Friday night from the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The taller Meng connected cleanly over the first three rounds. Pascal upped the pressure in round four and his wild aggressions began landing more frequently in round five. Pascal dropped Meng at the end of round nine and closed the fight strong. Scores were 115-112, 114-113, 116-111.
Quarterfinals of the ProBox 140lb “Last Chance” tournament
Kendo Castañeda (18-5, 9 KOs) turned in by far the most impressive performance, winning by first round KO over Sonny Frederickson (21-6, 14 KOs). Castañeda laid out Frederickson with a left hook at 2:02.
In a close fight, local hero Joseph Fernandez (13-1, 4 KOs) advanced with an eight round unanimous decision over Zhiming Wang (11-4, 3 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 78-74.
Michael Dutchover (15-2, 10 KOs) advanced with an eight round split decision over Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 77-75 Dutchover, 77-75 Booth.
In a good action fight, Antonio “Toño” Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) advanced with an eight round unanimous decision over Jeffrey Torres (10-2, 6 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 77-75, 77-75.
The semi-finals will be Castañeda vs. Fernandez, and Dutchover vs. Moran.
I didn’t think Pascal would win, but I’m not surprised he did. Meng has never impressed me and Pascal previously got both Elbiali and Marcus Browne. I can’t imagine he’d ever get another shot at a title, but what a strange ass career Pascal has had.
Very entertaining fight. A rematch may be a good idea. Meng is has a very thin resume to be #1 contender. Pascal won rounds by sheer agression and wild attacks to wich Meng froze or covered up but the fight was close. I hope Pascal does not take another hiatus and wait for a title shot . Meng has a sneaky left counter and decent southpaw jab but seemed to slip on the canvas a lot including the dubious knockdown. Decent undercard as well.
It was right for Pascal to get the decision. The way he had Meng completely dazed and beaten at the very end, that shows that Pascal defeated him in spirit, no matter what the cards read.
well, good for the always very tough Pascal